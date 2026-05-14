Siddaramaiah Congratulates V D Satheesan, New Chief Minister Of Kerala

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday congratulated Congress leader V D Satheesan on being elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Keralam and as the next Chief Minister of the state.

Siddaramaiah Praises Satheesan's Experience

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah praised Satheesan's long political journey and expressed confidence in his leadership. "Congratulations to Shri @vdsatheesan on being named as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Keralam and as the next Chief Minister of Keralam," Siddaramaiah wrote.

Highlighting Satheesan's experience, he noted that the leader is a six-term MLA and former Leader of Opposition, with a long background in student politics through the NSUI. "A six-term MLA, former Leader of Opposition from 2021 to 2026, and a leader who began his public life through student politics in the NSUI, Shri Satheesan brings decades of legislative experience, organisational commitment and a deep understanding of people's aspirations," he said.

Siddaramaiah also said he looked forward to working closely with the new leadership to strengthen federalism and protect the interests of Karnataka, Keralam and their people. "I am confident that under his leadership, Keralam will witness a government committed to secularism, social justice, welfare and inclusive development, and I look forward to working closely with him to uphold the spirit of federalism and protect the shared interests of Karnataka, Keralam and our people. My best wishes to him and the people of Keralam," he added.

Congratulations to Shri @vdsatheesan on being named as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Keralam and as the next Chief Minister of Keralam. A six-term MLA, former Leader of Opposition from 2021 to 2026, and a leader who began his public life through student... twitter/2T40HmVRax - Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 14, 2026

CM-Designate Promises Collective Governance

Meanwhile, CM-designate Satheesan said he would take all senior leaders into confidence and stressed the need for collective governance. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after his appointment, Satheesan said senior leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala would be consulted in decision-making.

"I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine... I will take all of them into complete confidence. I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam," Satheesan said.

He added that Congress leaders would meet the Governor to stake a claim to form the government after the CLP meeting.

UDF's Victory and Leadership Race

Satheesan was named as the next Chief Minister of Keralam as Congress announced him as the Legislative Party leader on Thursday after more than a week of intense deliberations with Keralam party leader rushing back and forth to Delhi.

With the announcement, Congress will proceed to form the government in the state, ending days of speculation as the top leaders tussled among themselves for the post. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala were the other leaders in the fray for the state's top post.

Satheesan served as the Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly before the UDF's decisive victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly. (ANI)

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