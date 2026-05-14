Karti Chidambaram Slams Centre Over NEET Leak, Demands Its Scrapping

Karti Chidambaram Slams Centre, NTA Over NEET-UG Leak

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday termed the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak a "colossal failure" of the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), and reiterated his demand for scrapping the examination. Speaking to reporters, Chidambaram alleged that no accountability had been fixed despite serious lapses. "This is a colossal failure by the government and NTA. No accountability is fixed. This is the style of the government at the Centre; whenever grave failures happen, no accountability is fixed. This is yet another reason why NEET should be scrapped," he said.

On Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion

The Congress MP also expressed confidence that Congress MLAs would be included in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet after its expansion by Chief Minister Vijay. "I am sure once the Chief Minister expands his Cabinet, Congress MLAs will be inducted into the Cabinet," Chidambaram said.

'People's Mandate for Vijay's Leadership'

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference after participating in a Congress consultative meeting at the party's district office in Pudukkottai, Chidambaram said the DMK was not in a position to form the government after the election results, and therefore, Congress' support for TVK could not be termed a "betrayal." "I continue to respect the DMK. It is a major political force with a future in Tamil Nadu politics. We travelled with them for many years and won several elections together. But the people's mandate in this election was clearly for a government under Vijay's leadership," he said.

He also said Chief Minister Vijay can provide a stable government in Tamil Nadu without including any factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). "Whenever someone voluntarily extends support, no one will refuse it. But there is no necessity for Vijay to include any AIADMK splinter groups in the government. He can provide a stable government on his own with the support already extended to him," he said.

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