SC Slams Rajasthan Over Illegal Sand Mining In Chambal Sanctuary

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Rajasthan authorities over rampant illegal sand mining inside the National Chambal Sanctuary, which spans across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and is threatening aquatic and endangered wildlife, including gharials.

Court Summons Top Rajasthan Officials

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi directed the Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Principal Secretaries of the Mining, Finance, Forest, Environment and Transport & Road Safety Departments to remain personally present before the Court on May 19 with individual affidavits detailing compliance with the Court's April 2 order.

In the April 2 order, the Court had directed Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to respond to reports submitted by the Amicus Curiae and the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) regarding illegal mining activities in the sanctuary, while also seeking affidavits from the States and the Ministry of Environment and Forests on enforcement and conservation measures.

Transport Department Under Scrutiny

The Court today specifically questioned how unregistered mining vehicles and tractors were continuing to operate unchecked in the mining zones and sought an explanation from the Rajasthan Transport & Road Safety Department on continuing violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, action taken against erring officials, and preventive steps adopted to stop illegal transportation of mined material.

NHAI Directed to Assess Bridge Safety

The Supreme Court also impleaded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and directed it to file a detailed affidavit on measures undertaken to safeguard bridge structures in the affected areas in light of continuing mining activity. The Court further asked NHAI to explain why CCTV surveillance should not be installed for real-time monitoring of mining and transport operations.

'Total Failure' to Curb Mining Mafia

The Supreme Court had on Monday flagged the total failure of authorities, particularly in Rajasthan, to curb illegal sand mining in the Chambal Sanctuary and had observed that measures claimed by the states existed only on paper despite adequate resources being available. The Court had also noted serious deficiencies in enforcement efforts and indicated that stronger mechanisms, such as a special task force, may be required to tackle the organised mining mafia.

The Court had also, in the earlier hearing in the matter on Monday, taken note of submissions by the amicus that unregistered tractors transporting illegally mined sand were operating despite the deployment of home guards in the area.

About the National Chambal Sanctuary

According to the Uttar Pradesh eco tourism development board, the National Chambal Sanctuary, covering approximately 5,400 sq kms of area across the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, is the National Chambal Sanctuary. In Uttar Pradesh, the National Chambal Sanctuary is located in two districts of Agra and Etawah, headquartered at Agra. Chambal Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh covers an area of 635 sq km. The flagship species of the sanctuary are the Freshwater Dolphin and Gharial. (ANI)

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