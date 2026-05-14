Karnataka Government Clears Recruitment For 56,432 Vacant Posts After Finalising 400-Point SC Reservation Roster

In a major relief for government job aspirants across Karnataka, the state government has cleared the way for the recruitment of 56,432 vacant posts after finalising the 400-point roster system linked to internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The development follows the Cabinet's recent decision to implement internal reservation within the SC quota. With the roster points now officially approved, various government departments are expected to begin the recruitment process soon.

Recruitment Process to Begin Soon

The state government on Wednesday released a detailed list of the revised roster points. The notification also clearly specified the internal reservation categories for SC groups A, B and C under the newly adopted system.

Officials said the finalisation of the roster structure was necessary before initiating large-scale recruitment to vacant government posts across departments.

SC Reservation Quota Divided Into Categories

Recently, the Karnataka government decided to restructure the existing 15 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes through internal categorisation.

Under the revised formula:



Category A has been allotted 5.25 per cent reservation

Category B has been allotted 5.25 per cent reservation Category C has been allotted 4.5 per cent reservation

The move is expected to streamline reservation benefits and ensure equitable distribution among different SC sub-groups.