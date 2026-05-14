In Kyiv, Death Toll From Russia's Massive Attack Climbs To Three, With 40 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kyiv, the death toll from Russia's massive attack on May 14 has increased to three, with 40 people injured.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"The body of another victim of the massive attack was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district," the statement reads.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported two fatalities.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the Russian strike on a multi-unit residential building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

"As of 10:00 a.m., two deaths have been confirmed. Emergency responders rescued 28 people. Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene," the statement said.

Rescuers have already removed over 20 cubic meters of debris from the building and evacuated five damaged cars.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klychko reported on Telegram that the number of casualties from the attack has increased to 40.

"There are 40 casualties in the capital as a result of the enemy's massive attack. Among them are two children. Thirty-one victims have been hospitalized, including one child," he wrote.

As Kateryna Pop, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on television, damage has been recorded at more than 20 locations in six districts of the capital as a result of the attack by Russian forces.

"As of the end of the air raid alert, damage was reported at more than 20 locations across six districts of the capital. Residential buildings sustained the most damage," Pop said.

She noted that cleanup efforts are underway in all districts, with district state administrations and representatives of public utilities involved.

War update: over 240 battles on front lines, fiercest battles in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

Pop also added that water supply disruptions have been reported on the left bank. All necessary services are currently operating, and the problem is expected to be resolved in the near future.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces have intercepted 41 missiles and 652 drone used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 13. Kyiv was the main target of the strike.