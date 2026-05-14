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US Producer Prices Surge to Highest Level Since February 2023
(MENAFN) U.S. producer prices spiked to their highest level since February 2023, climbing 6% in April, official government data revealed Wednesday — a stark signal of mounting inflationary pressure rippling through the American economy.
The sharp annual jump follows a 1.4% month-on-month rise recorded in March, underscoring an accelerating trend that is raising alarms among economists and policymakers alike.
Energy costs emerged as the primary driver behind the surge, with fuel prices skyrocketing 15.6% — single-handedly propelling the final demand goods index to its most aggressive advance in recent months. The broader goods index reflected this outsized spike, with energy prices overwhelming gains elsewhere across the category.
On the services front, prices for final demand services held flat in March, following only a marginal uptick in February — offering little counterbalance to the goods-driven inflation wave.
One narrow bright spot: food prices edged up just 0.2%, providing some modest relief amid an otherwise intensifying inflation landscape.
Wednesday's figures are expected to sharpen scrutiny on the Federal Reserve's next policy move, as upstream producer costs often foreshadow broader consumer price pressures in the months ahead.
The sharp annual jump follows a 1.4% month-on-month rise recorded in March, underscoring an accelerating trend that is raising alarms among economists and policymakers alike.
Energy costs emerged as the primary driver behind the surge, with fuel prices skyrocketing 15.6% — single-handedly propelling the final demand goods index to its most aggressive advance in recent months. The broader goods index reflected this outsized spike, with energy prices overwhelming gains elsewhere across the category.
On the services front, prices for final demand services held flat in March, following only a marginal uptick in February — offering little counterbalance to the goods-driven inflation wave.
One narrow bright spot: food prices edged up just 0.2%, providing some modest relief amid an otherwise intensifying inflation landscape.
Wednesday's figures are expected to sharpen scrutiny on the Federal Reserve's next policy move, as upstream producer costs often foreshadow broader consumer price pressures in the months ahead.
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