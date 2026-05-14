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Russia Issues Criminal Wanted Listing for Ex-UK Defense Minister
(MENAFN) Russia has added former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to its federal wanted list under a criminal statute, according to records published Wednesday on Russia's Interior Ministry database — though authorities declined to specify the charge.
Russian state media suggests the move may be tied to a terrorism-related criminal case, potentially linked to remarks Wallace made in September 2025 urging strikes on Crimea to render the peninsula "uninhabitable."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the underlying comments sharply, calling them "stupid," and added that the Kremlin does not consider it necessary to comment on statements about Russia made by former Western officials.
Wallace, who led Britain's defense ministry between 2019 and 2023, has not publicly responded to the listing. The exact criminal article under which he has been designated remains undisclosed by Moscow.
Russian state media suggests the move may be tied to a terrorism-related criminal case, potentially linked to remarks Wallace made in September 2025 urging strikes on Crimea to render the peninsula "uninhabitable."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the underlying comments sharply, calling them "stupid," and added that the Kremlin does not consider it necessary to comment on statements about Russia made by former Western officials.
Wallace, who led Britain's defense ministry between 2019 and 2023, has not publicly responded to the listing. The exact criminal article under which he has been designated remains undisclosed by Moscow.
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