US Embassy Showcases American Literature At DIBF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy in Doha will be participating in the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), taking place May 14- 23 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Returning to this year's fair, the US Embassy will host an engaging booth featuring a curated selection of books for readers of all ages. The collection highlights the power of curiosity, discovery, and learning, inviting visitors to explore ideas that shape our world and inspire innovation.

Under the theme“Mission to the Moon: 250 Years of American Ingenuity,” the Embassy's booth will commemorate Freedom 250, the national initiative marking 250 years of American independence. The booth will spotlight US achievements in science and technology, with a focus on space exploration and innovation. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover resources that reflect the United States' commitment to education, innovation, and scientific exploration.

“The Doha International Book Fair is a powerful reminder of how ideas, stories, and knowledge connect people across cultures,” said Chargé d'Affaires Mo Barghouty.“We are proud to participate once again and to share a collection of books that inspire curiosity and learning for all ages. Through our focus on innovation and space exploration, and as we commemorate 250 years of American excellence, we also hope to spark interest in the possibilities of science and discovery, and to strengthen the enduring ties between the United States and Qatar.”

The US Embassy invites students, families, educators, and book lovers to visit its booth throughout the fair to explore the collection and engage with embassy representatives.