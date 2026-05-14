Qatari Ambassador Participates In Bangladesh PM's Meeting With OIC Member States Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the People's Republic of Bangladesh H E Saree bin Ali Al Qahtani participated in the meeting of Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh H E Tarique Rahman with the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries accredited to Bangladesh. During the meeting, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed the congratulations of OIC member states to His Excellency on the occasion of his assuming the duties of Prime Minister in Bangladesh, stressing the importance of strengthening joint cooperation.