NCSA Concludes Workshop On Critical Infrastructure Dependencies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The National Cyber Security Agency concluded a specialised workshop on International Critical National Infrastructure Dependencies, in cooperation with the UK Government. The workshop focused on fostering practical understanding of cyber risks associated with global chains.

The workshop was organised as an extension of the strategic partnership between the two sides, with the Agency aligning its outcomes with national priorities, and broadening the scope of benefit through the participation of eight government entities, thereby reinforcing institutional integration in addressing cross sector cyber challenges.

The workshop featured advanced methodologies for analysing international dependencies, including risk assessment mechanisms and strengthening capabilities to address complex challenges within the environments of critical infrastructure.