Global Carbon Council Achieves ICVCM CCP Eligibility Approval

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Global Carbon Council (GCC), the Global South's first internationally accredited carbon standard, has achieved a major milestone with the approval of its Standard on ICVCM Eligibility of Projects and Issuances v1.1 as CCP-Eligible by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM).

The approval of GCC on ICVCM Eligibility of Projects and Issuances v1.1 confirms the Standard's robust governance and registry systems.

Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman, Global Carbon Council (GCC), said:“We welcome this landmark recognition from the ICVCM, which affirms the GCC Programme's standing as a high-integrity carbon crediting programme on the international stage. This approval reflects the strength of the GCC Programme's regulatory framework, which is fully aligned with global standards.