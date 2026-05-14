Japan Embassy Participates In Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Japan in the State of Qatar will be participating in the 35th edition of the Doha International Book Fair held from May 14- 23 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

This year, the Japanese booth will showcase a diverse selection of books across various fields, catering to readers of all ages. Visitors can also expect a range of cultural activities at the booth, including Japanese calligraphy and origami demonstrations between 11am-12pm and 3pm-4pm every day.

Embassy staff will be present at the booth (H2-14) to answer any questions about the Japanese culture, tourism, language, and educational and scholarship opportunities in Japan.

The Embassy of Japan has been a dedicated participant in this annual event for many years, recognising it as a valuable platform to foster cultural understanding between Japan and Qatar. The embassy welcomes all visitors to explore Japan at its booth during the book fair.