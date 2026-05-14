EAA Foundation Advances Hands-On Learning For Millions Of Students In India

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DOHA: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global foundation for education and development, with the support of its strategic partner, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has successfully concluded a large-scale Project-Based Learning initiative in India, implemented with Mantra4Change, which integrated hands-on, curriculum-aligned learning into government schools across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Nagaland.

The project, aimed to improve academic performance, strengthen real-world skills, and make learning more engaging for students in resource-constrained environments.

Through the initiative, EAA Foundation's Internet-Free Education Resource Bank (IFERB) has supported the integration of project-based learning into classrooms, enabling students to learn by doing, solve real-world problems, collaborate with peers, and connect lessons to their daily lives.

The model is designed to work in low-resource settings, where access to digital tools, laboratories, and learning materials may be limited.

The project has reached 3.8 million learners, supported 13,393 teachers in 18,605 schools across four states in India. Its implementation was strengthened through government ownership, curriculum alignment, teacher training and mentorship, classroom observations, feedback loops, external evaluations and the use of online and offline monitoring tools to track progress at scale.

The initiative has demonstrated measurable improvements in both academic outcomes and skills. Students showed stronger performance in core subjects, alongside progress in critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration, reflecting the value of hands-on learning in helping children connect classroom lessons to real-world challenges.

Teachers reported greater confidence in using project-based learning methods, while students responded positively to the more interactive and hands-on approach. This reflects the value of practical learning not only in improving student engagement, but also in strengthening educators' ability to deliver more dynamic and effective lessons.

Executive Director of Innovation and Development Directorate at EAA Foundation, Janhvi M Kanoria said,“This initiative reflects Education Above All Foundation's commitment to developing practical, scalable solutions that improve learning for children in some of the most resource-constrained settings. By bringing project-based learning into government classrooms, we are helping students move beyond memorisation and developing the confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills they need for the future.”

Through this work, EAA Foundation continues to demonstrate how innovation, partnership, and locally adapted education solutions can transform classrooms, improve learning outcomes, and equip children with the skills they need to thrive in a changing world.