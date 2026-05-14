Qatar Participates In Global South Media And Think Tank Forum In Cairo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar has participated in the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The Qatari delegation was led by Ambassador H E Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Sada, Secretary-General of Qatar's Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations.

The forum aimed to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise between media organisations and think tanks in Arab countries and China. Organisers said the gathering sought to create new areas of coordination and long-term partnerships in development and cultural communication among countries of the Global South.

Discussions focused on the role of media and research institutions in anticipating future challenges and proposing solutions at a time of growing international and regional uncertainty.

Participants stressed that countries of the Global South face mounting crises that require closer cooperation between media outlets and research centres to develop shared perspectives and stronger ties between their peoples. The event included panel discussions on opportunities and challenges facing Arab-Chinese media cooperation, as well as the impact of digital transformation and emerging technologies on the media sector. Officials, academics, journalists and experts from Arab states and China also examined ways to modernise media collaboration in response to rapid technological change.

Sessions additionally explored the role of media and think tanks in promoting peace and development through innovation, cultural exchange and greater understanding between nations. An accompanying exhibition titled“Art Integration: Across Millennia, the Silk Road Culture Endures” was also opened on the sidelines of the forum.

In his opening remarks, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit described the forum as“a vital artery” through which peoples communicate and share experiences. He said the gathering represented another opportunity to renew Arab-Chinese cooperation in media and intellectual exchange.

Aboul Gheit said the meeting comes at a time of serious international and regional challenges, with countries of the Global South facing crises that require stronger cooperation to build a more balanced and just international order based on sovereign equality, international law and the rejection of double standards.

He also praised China's Global Governance Initiative, launched by President Xi Jinping, saying it offered“a promising horizon” for strengthening democracy in international relations, narrowing the gap between the Global North and South, and resolving global crises through peaceful means.