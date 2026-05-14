403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Comviva Recognized In The 2026 Gartner® Market Guide For Digital Commerce Payment Platforms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 14 May 2026: Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Commerce Payment Platforms, with its payment platforms - comprising of mobiquity® Pay and mobiquity® One.
In Comviva's view, this inclusion in the Market Guide reflects its capabilities in addressing these emerging requirements. Its mobiquity® Pay solution supports digital wallet creation and management, enabling enterprises to offer diverse and localized payment experiences. mobiquity® One incorporates AI-driven embedded payments capabilities for digital merchants. It offers optimized transaction routing, a robust customer experience layer, and closed loop wallet capabilities, helping enterprises reduce costs and improve payment conversion outcomes.
Commenting on the recognition, Manish Agrawal, President & COO at Comviva, said, "The digital commerce payments landscape is undergoing a structural shift, driven by the need for intelligent, interoperable, and scalable platforms. We feel being recognized in the Gartner Market Guide reflects the growing relevance of mobile money and emergence of embedded payments in enabling enterprises to navigate increasing complexity while delivering seamless customer experiences."
The Market Guide also states no one digital commerce payment platform offers payment services in every geography. As merchants expand their business globally, they are often forced to use the services of multiple payment vendors resulting in complexity and cost inefficiency caused by having to work with multiple payment vendors.
The emergence of agentic commerce and stablecoins is changing the traditional digital commerce payment experience. Digital commerce leaders responsible for online and mobile payments should use this Market Guide to understand this complex, rapidly evolving market, as well as the related vendor platform landscape.
Built for the next era of digital payments, Comviva's fintech platforms deliver AI-led, cloud-native experiences that are secure, scalable, and frictionless across a diverse financial ecosystem. At scale, these platforms process over 7.5 billion transactions annually, handling more than USD 400 billion in total value, with daily transaction throughput exceeding USD 1 billion and serving over 500 million users across 55+ countries.
As digital commerce continues to scale globally, Comviva remains focused on enabling enterprises with flexible, composable payment platforms that align with evolving market demands, including AI-enabled payments, digital wallets, and real-time transaction ecosystems.
About Comviva:
Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customer to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.
From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow.
In Comviva's view, this inclusion in the Market Guide reflects its capabilities in addressing these emerging requirements. Its mobiquity® Pay solution supports digital wallet creation and management, enabling enterprises to offer diverse and localized payment experiences. mobiquity® One incorporates AI-driven embedded payments capabilities for digital merchants. It offers optimized transaction routing, a robust customer experience layer, and closed loop wallet capabilities, helping enterprises reduce costs and improve payment conversion outcomes.
Commenting on the recognition, Manish Agrawal, President & COO at Comviva, said, "The digital commerce payments landscape is undergoing a structural shift, driven by the need for intelligent, interoperable, and scalable platforms. We feel being recognized in the Gartner Market Guide reflects the growing relevance of mobile money and emergence of embedded payments in enabling enterprises to navigate increasing complexity while delivering seamless customer experiences."
The Market Guide also states no one digital commerce payment platform offers payment services in every geography. As merchants expand their business globally, they are often forced to use the services of multiple payment vendors resulting in complexity and cost inefficiency caused by having to work with multiple payment vendors.
The emergence of agentic commerce and stablecoins is changing the traditional digital commerce payment experience. Digital commerce leaders responsible for online and mobile payments should use this Market Guide to understand this complex, rapidly evolving market, as well as the related vendor platform landscape.
Built for the next era of digital payments, Comviva's fintech platforms deliver AI-led, cloud-native experiences that are secure, scalable, and frictionless across a diverse financial ecosystem. At scale, these platforms process over 7.5 billion transactions annually, handling more than USD 400 billion in total value, with daily transaction throughput exceeding USD 1 billion and serving over 500 million users across 55+ countries.
As digital commerce continues to scale globally, Comviva remains focused on enabling enterprises with flexible, composable payment platforms that align with evolving market demands, including AI-enabled payments, digital wallets, and real-time transaction ecosystems.
About Comviva:
Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customer to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.
From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment