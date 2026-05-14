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Meghalaya Strengthens Athlete Ecosystem Ahead Of 39Th National Games 2027
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 14,2026: As Meghalaya accelerates preparations to host the 39th National Games in 2027, the state government held a major interaction with athletes, coaches and State Sports Associations, underlining its push to build both world-class infrastructure and a strong athlete support ecosystem ahead of the country's biggest multi-sport event.
The interaction, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, was chaired by Shri Wailadmiki Shylla, Hon'ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya. The meeting brought together athletes and sports bodies from across disciplines and focused on athlete welfare, training support, competition exposure and long-term sporting development in the state.
Addressing the gathering, Shri Wailadmiki Shylla said, "The National Games is a big opportunity for everyone and in order to have a successful National Games, all of us have to work together as a team." Stressing that sporting excellence must go hand in hand with athlete welfare, Hon'ble Minister recalled a message from an athlete who highlighted the need for better nutrition support and accessible grievance redressal mechanisms. "Whatever decision we take, whatever policies we bring, it is very important to keep the youth in mind," he stated.
Highlighting Meghalaya's growing investment in sports, Shri Wailadmiki informed that the Sports Department's annual budget has increased from nearly ₹40 crore seven years ago to ₹844 crore this year. He also announced that the government would soon release the next phase of ₹23.37 crore under the Team Preparation Programme to support athlete accommodation, diet and nutrition, and competition exposure.
The Minister congratulated Meghalaya athletes for their performance at the recently concluded Khelo India Tribal Games, where the state improved its ranking from 29th to 13th. He said the achievement reflects the hard work of athletes, coaches, sports associations and sustained government investment in sports development. In a major morale booster for sportspersons, the state has also introduced the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy, ensuring government jobs for athletes winning medals at the National Games.
Responding to concerns raised during the interaction, Shri Wailadmiki Shylla assured support for coaches as well, stressing that "Behind every successful athlete, there is a coach." He further informed that athletes preparing for the National Games would be given relaxation in attendance requirements, adding that the matter would be taken up with the Education Department for necessary exemptions.
Shri Richard Yanthan, Joint Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya, said the National Games would provide a significant platform for athletes to showcase their talent at the national level. "For Meghalaya, the national games is an opportunity to accelerate the infrastructure development in the state, which is gaining pace day by day," he said.
Shri John F. Kharshiing, Working President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, assured the government that the sporting fraternity remains fully committed to working collectively for the success of the National Games and the long-term growth of sports in Meghalaya.
Notably, under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Meghalaya has significantly expanded its sporting ecosystem in recent years. Since June 2025, more than 50,000 athletes have been scouted across the state, while over 1,200 athletes are currently training under 27 State Sports Associations. Meghalaya athletes have already secured 70 medals at national and international competitions, including 23 gold medals. Alongside this, the state is establishing a High Performance Sports Science Centre at the J.N. Sports Complex to provide advanced sports science support, injury management, recovery systems and performance analytics.
With over ₹1,800 crore invested in sports infrastructure since 2018, Meghalaya is positioning the 39th National Games as a transformational moment for sports, youth development and economic growth in the Northeast.
The interaction, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, was chaired by Shri Wailadmiki Shylla, Hon'ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya. The meeting brought together athletes and sports bodies from across disciplines and focused on athlete welfare, training support, competition exposure and long-term sporting development in the state.
Addressing the gathering, Shri Wailadmiki Shylla said, "The National Games is a big opportunity for everyone and in order to have a successful National Games, all of us have to work together as a team." Stressing that sporting excellence must go hand in hand with athlete welfare, Hon'ble Minister recalled a message from an athlete who highlighted the need for better nutrition support and accessible grievance redressal mechanisms. "Whatever decision we take, whatever policies we bring, it is very important to keep the youth in mind," he stated.
Highlighting Meghalaya's growing investment in sports, Shri Wailadmiki informed that the Sports Department's annual budget has increased from nearly ₹40 crore seven years ago to ₹844 crore this year. He also announced that the government would soon release the next phase of ₹23.37 crore under the Team Preparation Programme to support athlete accommodation, diet and nutrition, and competition exposure.
The Minister congratulated Meghalaya athletes for their performance at the recently concluded Khelo India Tribal Games, where the state improved its ranking from 29th to 13th. He said the achievement reflects the hard work of athletes, coaches, sports associations and sustained government investment in sports development. In a major morale booster for sportspersons, the state has also introduced the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy, ensuring government jobs for athletes winning medals at the National Games.
Responding to concerns raised during the interaction, Shri Wailadmiki Shylla assured support for coaches as well, stressing that "Behind every successful athlete, there is a coach." He further informed that athletes preparing for the National Games would be given relaxation in attendance requirements, adding that the matter would be taken up with the Education Department for necessary exemptions.
Shri Richard Yanthan, Joint Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya, said the National Games would provide a significant platform for athletes to showcase their talent at the national level. "For Meghalaya, the national games is an opportunity to accelerate the infrastructure development in the state, which is gaining pace day by day," he said.
Shri John F. Kharshiing, Working President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, assured the government that the sporting fraternity remains fully committed to working collectively for the success of the National Games and the long-term growth of sports in Meghalaya.
Notably, under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Meghalaya has significantly expanded its sporting ecosystem in recent years. Since June 2025, more than 50,000 athletes have been scouted across the state, while over 1,200 athletes are currently training under 27 State Sports Associations. Meghalaya athletes have already secured 70 medals at national and international competitions, including 23 gold medals. Alongside this, the state is establishing a High Performance Sports Science Centre at the J.N. Sports Complex to provide advanced sports science support, injury management, recovery systems and performance analytics.
With over ₹1,800 crore invested in sports infrastructure since 2018, Meghalaya is positioning the 39th National Games as a transformational moment for sports, youth development and economic growth in the Northeast.
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