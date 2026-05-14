Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Urges Collective Action To Expand Rail Freight At CIS Summit

Turkmenistan Urges Collective Action To Expand Rail Freight At CIS Summit


2026-05-14 05:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 14. Turkmenistan called on CIS member states to consolidate efforts to increase rail freight volumes and improve coordination of transport policies, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The appeal was made by Minister of Railway Transport Mammet Akmammedov during the 84th international meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of CIS countries held in Ashgabat.

Akmammedov emphasized that Turkmenistan is steadily investing in the modernization of its transport infrastructure, noting that the country's railway network has reached 5,150 km, including over 2,000 km of newly built lines.

--

MENAFN14052026000187011040ID1111114096



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search