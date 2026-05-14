Turkmenistan Urges Collective Action To Expand Rail Freight At CIS Summit
The appeal was made by Minister of Railway Transport Mammet Akmammedov during the 84th international meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of CIS countries held in Ashgabat.
Akmammedov emphasized that Turkmenistan is steadily investing in the modernization of its transport infrastructure, noting that the country's railway network has reached 5,150 km, including over 2,000 km of newly built lines.--
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