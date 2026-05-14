Turkmenistan Urges Collective Action To Expand Rail Freight At CIS Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan called on CIS member states to consolidate efforts to increase rail freight volumes and improve coordination of transport policies, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The appeal was made by Minister of Railway Transport Mammet Akmammedov during the 84th international meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of CIS countries held in Ashgabat.

Akmammedov emphasized that Turkmenistan is steadily investing in the modernization of its transport infrastructure, noting that the country's railway network has reached 5,150 km, including over 2,000 km of newly built lines.

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