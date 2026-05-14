Global South NGO Platform In Baku Becomes Int'l Hub Of Solidarity - Official
She made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of“Baku Urban Planning Week.”
According to her, the meeting in Baku reflects a living embodiment of shared will, mutual trust, and the growing voice of the Global South. She emphasized that Azerbaijan has historically served as a bridge between countries of the Global South, and Baku continues this role as a hub for international dialogue and cooperation.--
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