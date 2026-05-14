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Global South NGO Platform In Baku Becomes Int'l Hub Of Solidarity - Official

Global South NGO Platform In Baku Becomes Int'l Hub Of Solidarity - Official


2026-05-14 05:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Global South NGO Platform, initiated in Baku, has evolved within a year into an international platform for solidarity that transcends geographic and political divides, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Agency for Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, member of the WUF13 Organizing Committee, Aygun Aliyeva, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of“Baku Urban Planning Week.”

According to her, the meeting in Baku reflects a living embodiment of shared will, mutual trust, and the growing voice of the Global South. She emphasized that Azerbaijan has historically served as a bridge between countries of the Global South, and Baku continues this role as a hub for international dialogue and cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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