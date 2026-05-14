Uganda Explores Natural Gas Collaboration With Turkmenistan
The meeting was held in Kampala, Uganda, between NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, NRM Director for External Relations Pollar Awich, and a delegation from the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan led by Ata Serdarov.
NRM representatives emphasized Turkmenistan's extensive experience in natural gas production as a valuable model for Uganda, particularly in light of the country's ongoing development of its oil and gas industry.--
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