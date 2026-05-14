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Uganda Explores Natural Gas Collaboration With Turkmenistan

Uganda Explores Natural Gas Collaboration With Turkmenistan


2026-05-14 05:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 14. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of Uganda engaged in discussions with a delegation from Turkmenistan regarding potential cooperation in the natural gas sector, Trend reports via the NRM.

The meeting was held in Kampala, Uganda, between NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, NRM Director for External Relations Pollar Awich, and a delegation from the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan led by Ata Serdarov.

NRM representatives emphasized Turkmenistan's extensive experience in natural gas production as a valuable model for Uganda, particularly in light of the country's ongoing development of its oil and gas industry.

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