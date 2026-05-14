Global South Network Gains International Recognition From UN - Azerbaijani Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Global South Network has been recognized by the UN Office for South-South Cooperation as a model platform for effective solutions, Ramil Iskandarli, the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of“Baku Urban Planning Week.”

“This is clear evidence of growing international attention and trust. At the same time, this success directly reflects Sustainable Development Goal 17-the philosophy of global partnership,” he noted.

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