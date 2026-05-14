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ADB Finances Maritime Infrastructure Modernization Project In Türkiye

ADB Finances Maritime Infrastructure Modernization Project In Türkiye


2026-05-14 05:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Asian Development Bank has signed a $40 million loan agreement to support the expansion and modernization of maritime logistics and infrastructure in Türkiye, marking the lender's first private sector infrastructure transaction in the country since launching operations there in October 2025, Trend reports via the Bank.

The financing will fund a long-term capital expenditure programme aimed at upgrading shipping fleets, expanding logistics capacity, and modernizing port infrastructure over the next eight years.

According to ADB, the investment is expected to strengthen trade connectivity, improve operational efficiency across key Black Sea and Mediterranean shipping corridors, and support economic growth and job creation in the region.

The project will focus on fleet modernization and sustainability improvements, including measures designed to enhance cargo flows, increase operational resilience, and reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while complying with international environmental and safety standards.

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Trend News Agency

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