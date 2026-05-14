Global South NGO Platform Sets Its Institutional Framework And Operational Blueprint

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)During the First General Assembly of the Global South Non-Governmental Organizations Platform in Baku, a framework document was adopted that establishes the organization's institutional architecture and key operational mechanisms, Trend reports.

The document was agreed upon by the participating organizations following the work carried out and officially approved as the basic regulatory act governing the platform's management system and operating principles.

As part of the decision, the appointments of the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretaries-General were also confirmed; they will begin performing their duties in accordance with established rules and procedures.

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