Azerbaijan Eases Stay Regulations For WUF13 International Attendees

According to the statement, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in the country with a WUF13 visa or under a visa-free regime, who are registered in the UN-Habitat program, are exempted from the requirement to register by place of stay in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a period of 30 days.

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