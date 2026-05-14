Chitral Comes Alive As Chilam Joshi Festival Begins In Kalash
Muhammad Saad said that on the first day of the festival, the ritual of“Chirik Pipi” is performed in Rumbur Valley, which includes the tradition of drinking and distributing milk.
He further explained that during the festival, various local customs are also observed, including decorating cattle sheds with wildflowers and walnut leaves. Men and women together distribute milk, cheese, and yogurt as a symbol of mutual love and unity.
Other key cultural activities of the festival include the distribution of traditional bread made from walnuts and dances performed to the rhythm of traditional drums.
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He added that, on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, tourism police have been deployed at various points from Lowari Tunnel to the Kalash Valley to ensure facilities and security for tourists.
On the instructions of the Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority, leaves of tourism police have also been cancelled to ensure full security during the festival.
A large number of local and international tourists are participating in this colorful cultural event being held across all three Kalash valleys, while the festival will conclude on the final day in Bamburet Valley.
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