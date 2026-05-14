Azerbaijan Urges Urgent Climate Action As Disasters Surge Worldwide

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan will continue promoting dialogue and cooperation among developing countries, while climate change has become a serious global threat affecting not only the environment but also economies, food security, and public health, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by Muxtar Babayev during his address at the First General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held within the framework of Baku Urban Development Week.

He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has consistently worked to strengthen dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and closer engagement among Global South countries. According to him, this approach was also reflected during Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29.

Babayev emphasized that the establishment of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to enhancing South–South cooperation and creating inclusive international platforms for dialogue and practical action. He stressed that the platform is not merely a space for discussion but also“a force for action.”

He further underlined that climate change can no longer be seen solely as an environmental issue, as it now directly affects water scarcity, food security, migration, economic stability, and even regional security. Citing data from the World Meteorological Organization, he noted that 2024 was recorded as the hottest year in history, while the last decade has been the warmest on record.

He also pointed out that the number of weather-related natural disasters has increased nearly fivefold over the past 50 years, with global economic losses exceeding $4.3 trillion. Today, around 3.6 billion people live in regions highly vulnerable to climate impacts, while nearly half of the world's population faces significant water stress.

Babayev concluded that these challenges highlight the urgent need for broader participation in climate action, emphasizing the role of civil society, NGOs, and social engagement alongside governments.