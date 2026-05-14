Industrial Laser Market Research Report 2025-2031, Profiles Of Key Companies - TRUMPF, Han's Laser, Coherent, IPG Photonics, AMADA, Bystronic

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Laser Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global industrial laser market is expected to reach $10.94 billion by 2031 from $7.8 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2025 to 2031

The global industrial laser market is characterized by a relatively concentrated group of laser source manufacturers and laser-enabled machine tool OEMs, supported by a broader ecosystem of automation, optics, and motion-control providers. This ecosystem enables the expansion of laser applications across processes such as cutting, welding, marking, microprocessing, and additive manufacturing.

In high-power cutting applications, competition is increasingly shaped by performance factors such as thick-material throughput, process stability, and automation readiness. As end users demand higher productivity and consistent output in heavy-duty fabrication, suppliers are focusing on enhancing system-level capabilities beyond raw laser power.

In welding and joining, competitive advantage depends on beam-delivery flexibility, reflective-metal capability, and repeatable process quality. Coherent Corp. strengthens its position through flexible fiber-laser architectures, while Laserline focuses on diode and blue-laser solutions for copper-intensive applications in automotive and e-mobility manufacturing.

Source-level differentiation is increasingly tied to energy efficiency, beam control, and application-focused portfolios that improve total cost of ownership. IPG, for example, positions energy-efficient fiber lasers around lower power consumption in high-power industrial operations, reinforcing the importance of operating economics in vendor selection. Software and service ecosystems are also becoming stronger competitive levers. TRUMPF, Bystronic, and AMADA are expanding digital production-control, automation, and monitoring capabilities to improve machine utilization, workflow coordination, and connected factory performance

The APAC region accounted for the largest industrial laser market share of around 53%. APAC remains the largest production base for industrial lasers, supported by large-scale manufacturing activity that sustains demand for cutting, welding, and marking across automated production stations. OICA reported 54.9 million motor vehicles produced in Asia Oceania in 2024. Competition, therefore, centres on throughput, stable output, and service coverage, while buyers prioritize automation-ready platforms that integrate with robotics and traceability requirements in major manufacturing clusters.

India is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2025-2031, driven by the transition of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing from policy intent to on-ground project execution. The country is witnessing increasing investments in domestic fabrication and assembly capabilities, supporting demand for advanced manufacturing technologies. Under the national semiconductor program, approved projects include facilities by Tata Electronics in Dholera, Gujarat, with a planned capacity of around 50,000 wafer starts per month. Additionally, a semiconductor facility in Assam is expected to scale production significantly, further strengthening the domestic ecosystem.

This broader initiative is supported by substantial government incentives under the India Semiconductor Mission, aimed at expanding local manufacturing capacity. As these projects move toward operationalization, they are expected to drive demand for precision manufacturing equipment, including laser-based processing systems used in electronics and semiconductor production.

Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2025, supported by its broad precision-manufacturing base and steady demand from automotive, machinery, electronics, and other regulated industrial sectors. ACEA reports that EU car production reached 11.4 million units in 2024, underscoring the region's continued importance in advanced manufacturing. This large industrial base continues to support laser adoption in cutting, welding, marking, and precision fabrication, where process consistency and automation are important production requirements.

INDUSTRIAL LASER MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Industrial laser welding is increasingly being integrated with in-process quality control systems, as manufacturers place greater emphasis on defect prevention during production rather than post-process inspection. This shift is driving the adoption of advanced capabilities such as seam tracking, adaptive welding, and real-time process monitoring in automated and robotic welding environments.

Companies such as FANUC highlight the use of these technologies in robotic welding systems, reflecting broader industry interest in solutions that can dynamically respond to process variations during welding. This integration supports improved process consistency, reduced rework, and tighter quality control in high-repeatability manufacturing applications.

Visible-wavelength lasers are gaining traction in copper-intensive joining applications, as they offer improved absorption and greater process stability compared to conventional infrared lasers. This is particularly important in copper processing, where high reflectivity at infrared wavelengths can lead to inconsistent energy coupling and weld defects.

Companies such as Laserline GmbH highlight that blue diode lasers are especially effective for applications including electrical contacts, battery components, and thin sheets or foils. As copper usage continues to rise across electrified systems, particularly in electric vehicles and energy storage, wavelength selection is becoming a critical factor for manufacturers seeking consistent weld quality and process reliability.

Electrification is reinforcing this trend by expanding battery and power electronics production, both of which require fast joining and reliable copper processing. In EV manufacturing, lasers are used for battery cell tab welding, busbar joining, electrode cutting, case sealing, e-motor hairpin stripping and welding, and precision joining in power electronics. These applications value controlled heat input, low spatter, and strong automation fit, especially when processing copper and other heat-sensitive materials. The IEA reports that global EV battery demand exceeded 750 GWh in 2023, while US battery manufacturing capacity reached more than 200 GWh in 2024, with nearly 700 GWh under construction. This growing manufacturing base is strengthening demand for laser platforms that combine throughput with precise process control. As factories manage greater automation and wider product variation, lasers are becoming more valuable as flexible production tools. IPG Photonics states that its LightWELD Cobot System is designed to automate repetitive welds and support high-mix, low-volume fabrication, while FANUC continues to position laser-enabled robotic systems around adaptability and weld quality. This strengthens the role of lasers in faster changeovers and more automated welding environments.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Industrial laser demand remains closely linked to factory investment cycles, which can make order timing less predictable and affect near-term visibility. TRUMPF reported that group order intake fell 10.4% to $5.08 billion in fiscal 2023/24 amid weaker demand conditions. Coherent, a major supplier of lasers and photonics technologies, also notes that many industrial end markets have historically been cyclical. As a result, project timing and capital spending can shift quickly when industrial activity softens. Standard fiber laser cutting is becoming increasingly price-sensitive in certain segments of the market, making it more challenging for suppliers to differentiate based solely on power and cost. This is particularly evident in mature applications where technology adoption is widespread and competitive intensity is high.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



Power Output: The medium power accounted for the largest industrial laser market share in 2025.

Type: The CO2 lasers accounted for the second largest market share of around 21%

End-User: The semiconductor and electronics show significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.

Application: The cutting segment dominates and holds the largest market share. Geography: The APAC region accounted for the largest industrial laser market share of around 53%.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the global industrial laser market?

What is the growth rate of the global industrial laser market?

Which region dominates the global industrial laser market?

What are the key trends in the global industrial laser market? Who are the major players in the global industrial laser market?

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