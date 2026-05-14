Ukrenergo: Power Outages In Kyiv And 11 Regions Due To Massive Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"Over the past 24 hours and into the current 24-hour period, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack on critical infrastructure, including the energy sector. As a result, as of this morning, users are without power in the Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv," the statement reads.

It is noted that emergency repairs began immediately after the security situation allowed it.

Due to a thunderstorm and strong winds, 50 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions were without power, either partially or completely, as of Thursday morning. Repair crews from the regional power companies have already begun restoring the damaged power lines.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, electricity consumption was 5.1% lower than the previous day. This is due to the shift from cloudy to clear weather in most regions, which increases the efficiency of residential solar power plants.

"Given the weather conditions, it is advisable to shift heavy electricity use to daytime hours today, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances in the evening and do not turn on several such appliances at the same time from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.," the power system operator emphasizes.

Air raid alert lasts in Kyiv for more than 8 hours: One person killed and injury toll climbs to 33 following Russian strike

As reported, on the night of May 14, the Russians launched over 670 attack drones and 56 missiles at Ukraine, and in total, since the start of the previous day, they have used more than 1,560 drones against cities and communities. In Kyiv, damage has been reported at 20 locations. There is also destruction in the Kyiv region, with strikes on energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk and on port and residential areas in Chornomorsk.

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