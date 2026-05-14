Alexia Poe Releases Free“Clarity Check” Guide To Help People Communicate More Effectively

Strategic communications expert Alexia Poe has released a free resource aimed at helping individuals improve how they communicate at work and in everyday life.

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Tennessee, USA, 14th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - The resource, called the“15-Minute Clarity Check”, is a simple communication guide that includes a self-audit, conversation checklist, meeting prep framework, and follow-up template designed to reduce confusion and improve understanding.

Poe says the idea came from seeing how often communication problems affect people long before they become major organizational issues.

“Some of the biggest communication problems I've seen happened because people assumed instead of asking,” Poe said.“Most confusion starts small.”

The guide is designed for everyday use. It focuses on common situations like preparing for meetings, handling difficult conversations, organizing thoughts before speaking, and confirming alignment after discussions.

According to recent workplace and communication studies:



86% of employees cite poor communication as a leading cause of workplace failure (Salesforce)

Workers spend nearly 20% of the workweek searching for information or clarification (McKinsey)

Miscommunication costs large organizations an average of $62.4 million annually (SHRM) 28% of employees say leadership communicates clearly during periods of change (Gallagher, 2024)

Poe believes the issue affects individuals just as much as organizations.

“People think communication problems are always big dramatic moments,” she said.“Usually it's smaller things repeated over time - unclear expectations, rushed conversations, assumptions, or people leaving meetings without knowing what happens next.”

The resource reflects many of the same principles Poe has used throughout her career in journalism, government, and consulting.

“If an idea is too complicated to explain clearly, it is probably not ready yet,” Poe said.“Simple communication creates movement.”

She also emphasizes that communication is less about sounding polished and more about helping people understand.

“I've sat in rooms where everyone nodded yes, and later realized nobody actually agreed on the next step,” Poe said.“That happens more often than people think.”

Use This in 15 Minutes

The“15-Minute Clarity Check” is designed to be practical and fast.

Users can complete the guide before:



Meetings

Difficult conversations

Interviews

Presentations

Team updates Emails or public statements

The process includes:

Writing the main point in one sentence

Identifying the desired outcome

Listing possible misunderstandings

Defining next steps clearly

Reviewing tone and simplicity

“It's not about using perfect words,” Poe explained.“It's about making sure people leave with clarity.”

Common Mistakes People Make

Poe says most communication issues come from habits people do not notice.

The guide highlights several common mistakes, including:



Explaining too much instead of focusing on the core point

Assuming people understand without confirming

Using vague language like“soon” or“we'll circle back”

Talking more than listening Leaving conversations without defining ownership or next steps

“One thing I've learned is that confusion grows very quickly when nobody slows down long enough to clarify expectations,” Poe said.

Why Simplicity Matters More Than Ever

Poe believes communication has become harder because people are overloaded with information and constant updates.

“We live in a world where everyone is reacting quickly,” she said.“Clarity requires intention.”

The free guide encourages people to focus less on sounding impressive and more on creating understanding.

“Simple language is underrated,” Poe added.“People remember clarity. They don't remember jargon.”

Call to Action

Alexia Poe encourages individuals to download or recreate the“15-Minute Clarity Check” and use it before their next important conversation, meeting, or decision.

Readers are encouraged to:



Try the checklist once a day for one week

Use it before difficult conversations

Share it with coworkers, friends, or teams Compare how conversations improve when expectations are clarified early

“Most communication problems are preventable,” Poe said.“You just have to slow down enough to notice them.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Alexia Poe

Alexia Poe is a Nashville-based strategic communications consultant and founder of Poe Consulting, LLC. With more than 30 years of experience across journalism, government, corporate leadership, and consulting, she has advised organizations and leaders through high-pressure situations, public initiatives, and communication challenges. Her work focuses on clarity, strategic thinking, crisis communication, and organizational alignment.