“The $0 Audit”: Elliot Omanson Says Most People Can Reduce Financial Stress Without Making More Money

Kansas advisor Elliot Omanson says many households and business owners are not dealing with an income problem-they are dealing with invisible friction hidden inside everyday systems.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Kansas, USA, 14th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Financial stress is usually blamed on income. More money. Bigger raises. Higher revenue. According to Elliot Omanson, that assumption misses the real issue for many people.

“The biggest source of stress I see isn't always lack of income,” says Omanson, Managing Partner of OWLFI Strategic Advisors.“It's that people have built lives with too many disconnected moving parts.”

Omanson is calling the idea the“$0 Audit,” a simple but revealing review of the invisible systems quietly draining attention, time, and financial clarity. The concept focuses less on earning more and more on reducing friction already hiding inside everyday routines and operations.

That friction often includes:



duplicate subscriptions

scattered financial accounts

overlapping tools and software

unclear responsibilities inside businesses or households

reactive decision-making unnecessary operational complexity

Research suggests the problem is widespread. A recent CNET survey found Americans spend an average of $133 per month on subscriptions they forget or rarely use. Meanwhile, studies from the American Psychological Association consistently rank finances among the leading causes of stress, even among higher-income households.

Omanson says the issue becomes harder to spot as people grow busier.

“One business owner showed me nine different software subscriptions doing basically the same thing,” he recalls.“The cost wasn't the real problem. The confusion was. Nobody knew where information lived anymore.”

The same pattern appears inside households.

People open multiple bank accounts for different goals. Retirement accounts get scattered across employers. Bills auto-renew quietly in the background. Decisions become reactive because nobody has a clean view of how everything connects.

At first, these systems feel harmless. Over time, they create mental drag.

“You can actually watch people relax when things become simpler,” Omanson explains.“I worked with a family that consolidated accounts, simplified payments, and organized responsibilities in one weekend. Their income didn't change. Their stress level absolutely did.”

The concept resonates because it challenges a deeply common belief: that financial stability only improves when income rises.

Data tells a more complicated story. According to a Federal Reserve report, many households earning above six figures still report significant financial stress. Business owners face similar pressure. U.S. Bank research found that 82% of business failures are tied to cash flow problems, not lack of profitability.

Omanson believes complexity is often the hidden variable.

“People keep adding tools, accounts, subscriptions, and obligations because each individual decision seems small,” he says.“Eventually the system becomes impossible to manage cleanly.”

The“$0 Audit” approach focuses on identifying unnecessary friction before trying to optimize anything else.

The $0 Audit: Five Questions to Ask

Omanson recommends starting with simple questions:

What subscriptions or recurring expenses no longer serve a clear purpose?

Are financial accounts organized clearly or scattered across too many places?

Which decisions keep getting delayed repeatedly?

Where does confusion show up most often?

What systems feel harder to manage than they should?

The goal is not aggressive budgeting or radical downsizing. The goal is visibility.

“Most people don't need another app or another spreadsheet,” Omanson says.“They need fewer disconnected systems competing for attention.”

The idea has gained traction because it feels practical instead of overwhelming. Rather than pushing people toward dramatic changes, the framework focuses on reducing unnecessary complexity already hiding in plain sight.

That includes:



canceling duplicate services

consolidating overlapping accounts

simplifying communication systems

defining responsibilities more clearly reviewing where money and attention leak slowly over time

For business owners, the exercise often exposes operational clutter.

One company reviewed its internal reporting structure after employees complained about overload. Managers discovered teams were generating multiple versions of the same reports for different departments. The process consumed hours weekly while adding little value.

“We removed half the reporting,” Omanson recalls.“Nothing broke. Decision-making actually improved because people could finally see what mattered.”

The broader point is less about finance and more about mental bandwidth.

Modern life rewards accumulation. More tools. More accounts. More options. More information.

The downside is hidden complexity.

Research from Microsoft found employees are interrupted every few minutes during the workday on average. Attention fragmentation continues rising across industries. Omanson believes financial systems often mirror the same problem.

“People are overloaded long before they realize it,” he says.“They think they need more discipline. Sometimes they just need less friction.”

A Simpler Starting Point

The“$0 Audit” does not promise instant transformation. It starts smaller than that.

One canceled subscription. One organized account. One simplified process.

Small reductions in complexity create larger gains in clarity over time.

Omanson encourages individuals and business owners to spend one hour this week reviewing the systems they interact with most often-not to optimize them aggressively, but to identify what no longer serves a purpose.

“People underestimate how exhausting unnecessary complexity becomes,” he says.“Clarity creates energy. Confusion drains it.”

About Elliot Omanson

Elliot Omanson is the Managing Partner and CEO of OWLFI Strategic Advisors. A Kansas-based advisor and U.S. Army veteran, he works with business owners and individuals navigating complex financial and operational decisions, with a focus on clarity, structure, and long-term thinking.