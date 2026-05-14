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Pubali Bank Launches 'Green Lounge' At Osmani Airport

Pubali Bank Launches 'Green Lounge' At Osmani Airport


2026-05-14 05:01:01
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Pubali Bank PLC has inaugurated its premium“Green Lounge” at the domestic terminal of Osmani International Airport as part of its continued efforts to enhance customer-centric banking services and travel experiences for cardholders.

The lounge was formally inaugurated at a recent ceremony by the bank's directors Rumana Sharif and Rana Laila Hafiz, alongside Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Ali.

Among others present at the event were Chowdhury Md Shafiul Hasan, General Manager of Pubali Bank Sylhet Principal Office; NM Firoz Kamal, Head of Card Business Division and Deputy General Manager; and Nikhilesh Kar, Chief Security Officer of Osmani International Airport, along with senior bank officials and invited guests.

Designed to provide a more comfortable and premium pre-flight experience, the lounge features modern interiors, premium refreshments, high-speed Wi-Fi, and comfortable seating arrangements.

According to the bank, eligible Pubali Bank credit cardholders will be able to access the lounge free of charge along with one accompanying guest.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Ali said the bank remains committed to ensuring international-standard banking experiences for its customers.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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