Emirates Hosts First-Ever Travel Rehearsal Programme In Scotland

Dubai: Emirates recently hosted a“Travel Rehearsal” day at Glasgow Airport - the first initiative of its kind in Scotland - aimed at helping individuals with accessibility needs feel more confident and comfortable ahead of air travel.

The global“Travel Rehearsal” programme, introduced by Emirates as the world's first autism-certified airline, provides guided simulations of the complete airport and inflight journey. The initiative helps participants become familiar with airport procedures, security processes and onboard environments before taking an actual flight.

Organised in partnership with Autastic Club, the event welcomed several children on the autism spectrum and their families. Participants experienced the full airport journey at Glasgow Airport, from check-in to the departure gate, with support from airport and airline staff throughout the process.

The rehearsal included check-in, security screening, the departure lounge and a mock boarding experience featuring customer announcements. Participants also practised arrival procedures such as immigration and passport control, baggage collection and meet-and-greet services.

Emirates became the world's first Autism-Certified Airline after more than 35,000 cabin crew and ground staff completed specialised autism awareness training. Since April 2025, Emirates Airport Services teams have organised 40 travel rehearsal sessions at airports around the world.

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