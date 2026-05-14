15 Provinces Across Afghanistan Launch Nationwide University Entrance Exams

The National Examination Authority said the exams started under the supervision of local officials, monitoring teams and university lecturers, with question papers opened in the presence of candidates to ensure transparency.

According to the authority, the first phase covers the provinces of Herat, Ghazni, Parwan, Baghlan, Faryab, Badghis, Logar, Kapisa, Paktika, Sar-e-Pul, Uruzgan, Ghor, Kunar and Maidan Wardak, alongside five examination centers in Badakhshan including Faizabad, Baharak, Shughnan, Darwaz and Khwahan.

Officials said biometric registration of candidates had been completed earlier this week and examinations will continue on Friday in several provinces, while some areas including Maidan Wardak and Kunar will hold a third examination day on Saturday.

The Kankor examination remains Afghanistan's main gateway to higher education and is held annually in multiple phases across the country, with tens of thousands of students competing for limited university placements.

The exams are taking place as Afghanistan's education sector continues to face mounting challenges following years of economic crisis, declining international support and restrictions imposed after the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

International organizations have repeatedly warned that limitations on education, particularly for girls and women, alongside worsening poverty and unemployment, are placing additional pressure on Afghanistan's younger generation and reducing long-term opportunities for economic recovery.