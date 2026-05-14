Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Dentist-Turned Property Fraudster In Rs 1 Crore Multi-Victim Scam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the ER-II unit of the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday has arrested a proclaimed offender and alleged serial property fraudster accused of cheating multiple victims of more than Rs 1 crore through fraudulent dealings.

The accused, identified as Majahar Khan, son of Idrish Khan and a resident of Yamuna Vihar in North-East Delhi, had been absconding for the past seven months. Khan, aged 44, is a qualified BDS and MDS doctor and was popularly known as“Dr. Sahab” in the locality.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused was allegedly involved in a large-scale property fraud racket in which he repeatedly used the same property as security to obtain money from different individuals. The property in question is located at C-11/17, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi.

Police said the accused exploited his social standing and professional image as a reputed dental practitioner to gain the trust of unsuspecting people. During the investigation, it was found that Khan allegedly concealed the fact that the property had already been mortgaged with ICICI Bank and continued to offer it as security in separate financial transactions.

By allegedly misrepresenting the ownership and mortgage status of the property, he cheated several people in the area and caused financial losses exceeding Rs 1 crore.

A dedicated team comprising Inspector Sunil Kundu, Head Constable Mohit Choudhary, Head Constable Prince Tomar and Head Constable Vikas was formed to trace the accused under the supervision of ACP Narender Singh of ER-II Crime Branch.

Following technical surveillance, route mapping and manual Intelligence inputs, the accused was apprehended from Ganeshpur Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh near Dehradun.

Police said the arrest has led to progress in several criminal cases registered against him. These include multiple FIRs under Sections 318(4), 3(5) and 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including FIR Nos. 292/2025, 614/2025, 616/2025, 682/2025, 292/2023, 72/2026, 73/2026 and 75/2026. Two Non-Cognizable Reports related to criminal intimidation are also linked to the accused.

During the operation, police seized a car.

Investigators revealed that Khan obtained a BDS degree from Uttar Pradesh in 2011 and later completed his MDS degree from Jaipur. He initially worked as a dental practitioner in the Khureji area before gradually shifting towards property dealing activities in Yamuna Vihar.

Police stated that he allegedly used his educational qualifications and professional reputation to convince victims and execute fraudulent property transactions.

The accused was arrested vide DD No. 126A dated May 13, under Section 35.1(d) of the BNSS by the Crime Branch. He was later produced before the concerned court after completion of legal formalities and intimation to PS Bhajanpura.