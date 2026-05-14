'Body Parts Found Scattered': Massive Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Factory In MP's Dewas, 2 Dead
A joint team of the police and administration personnel launched relief and rescue operations at the site, and the injured persons were shifted to hospitals, the officials said.
Two deaths have been confirmed so far in the fire at the firecracker unit, while nine of the 15 injured have been referred to a hospital in Indore, Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh told reporters.
Local residents said there was a massive explosion at the factory, with victims' body parts found scattered far away from the site.Also Read | NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in Red Fort area blast case
Local residents claimed that firecrackers were being manufactured illegally at the factory, and a massive explosion occurred there. According to the reports, the work on the firecracker factory started just 15 days ago.
The fire has been brought under control. The administration has taken possession of explosives stored at another location in the unit, Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh said.Also Read | Chandigarh BJP office blast case: 2 main perpetrators held from Haryana's Rewari
Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot. They, however, did not immediately clarify the nature of the products being manufactured at the factory.
A detailed investigation has been initiated.
(With agency inputs)
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