Holidaymakers Invited To Turn Mid-Year Break Into Alula Escape With First‐Ever Skydiving Experience, Luxury Hospitality And More

With temperatures up to 10 degrees cooler than other regional destinations, AlUla is the ideal destination for families, friend groups and travellers from across the Kingdom AlUla's calendar of year-round experiences, from exploring ancient civilisations to stargazing and 5-star hotel stays, creates remarkable moments closer to home This Eid Al Adha, adrenaline-seekers have an exclusive opportunity to skydive over AlUla's iconic landscapes for a limited time only AlUla, Saudi Arabia – May 2026: AlUla is redefining the mid-year getaway for Saudi-based and regional travellers with an invitation to discover an ancient oasis where authentic culture, thrilling adventure and personalised luxury meet. Whether packing up the car for a family road trip or taking a quick direct flight from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam or Dubai, visitors from across the Kingdom can enjoy the perfect break in AlUla, where lasting memories are made with loved ones against a backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty and human history stretching back 250,000 years. A refreshing, revitalising and unforgettable choice for a vacation closer to home, AlUla's unique climate means it is up to 10 degrees cooler than elsewhere in the region at this time of year. This makes May to August the ideal time of year for travellers from across the region to discover everything that makes northwest Arabia such a remarkable year-round destination. Being at a higher altitude, with plenty of natural shade from its maze of canyons, and overall lower humidity means outdoor expeditions in AlUla are still available for adventurous travellers, setting the stage for an action-packed holiday from day to night. Visitors can begin their AlUla journey where long-past civilisations carved their legacies into towering stone cliffs. A walk through the monumental tombs of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a chance to delve deeper into human history, before moving onto Jabal Ikmah, AlUla's vast open-air library featuring hundreds of ancient inscriptions in five languages, to decipher stories of ancient life. Guests can also meet and interact with traditional Rawi storytellers, local men and women keeping the customs and heritage of northeast Arabia alive, connecting travellers to the heart of the community and its culture. With the Eid Al Adha public holiday just weeks away, now is the perfect time to design a bespoke itinerary for a luxurious and culturally rich escape. Guests can experience world‐class resorts, explore creative workshops in the AlJadidah Arts District and indulge in exceptional dining. AlUla is also a hub for more modern, but equally as thrilling, adventures. Not to be missed this Eid, AlUla will host skydiving for the first time from May 21-30. Thrill-seekers can experience the rare exhilaration of soaring above AlUla's dramatic sandstone formations and verdant oasis landscapes, capturing panoramic views that few will witness. For a more serene outdoor experience, the Hegra Wildlife & Nature Tour is a rugged safari-style exploration in an open-top 4×4, taking travellers through the UNESCO World Heritage Site's desert vistas and offering the chance to spot native animals roaming the land. A visit to the architectural wonder Maraya, the world's largest mirrored building which glitters like a mirage in the desert, is a must for every itinerary. As the sun goes down, the temperature cools down further, turning AlUla's vast, open landscapes into the backdrop to otherworldly stargazing tours of Gharameel and other locations. An experience made possible thanks to the pristine night skies in AlUla, renowned for being the only destination in the region with four certified International Dark Sky Parks, the scenery is free from city lights to reveal the full glory of the Milky Way with stunning clarity. AlUla's natural wonder is perfectly balanced with moments of serenity and luxury at its collection of world-class hotels. Indulge in Banyan Tree AlUla's private villas in the Ashar Valley, experience a blissful wellness retreat at Our Habitas AlUla, or enjoy the family-friendly pools and spacious rooms at Shaden Resort. For stays touched by history, guests can check into Dar Tantora The House Hotel, the heritage boutique hotel in AlUla Old Town recognised by Time Magazine, or The Chedi Hegra, the only hotel set within the Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. For millennia, travellers and traders arrived in AlUla and left transformed. Today, AlUla extends that same invitation to visitors from across the region who can write their own stories in an extraordinary year-round destination that is reimagining what it means to holiday close to home.