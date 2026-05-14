Kolkata Traffic: Metro Work At Chingrighata Triggers Big EM Bypass Diversions

After a long wait, Chingrighata Metro Orange Line work begins. Kolkata Police will control traffic for 120 hours in three phases. From May 15, the first phase will divert all northbound vehicles at the Chingrighata crossing.

Some good news has come for the state's residents right after the new government was formed. After a long wait and clearing legal hurdles, the Chingrighata Metro work is finally set to begin. The work on the Orange Line will start this Friday, May 15, and because of this, Kolkata Police has decided on special traffic control measures at the Chingrighata crossing.For the metro construction, police will control traffic on a part of the EM Bypass for 120 hours over three phases. The first phase starts at 8 PM on Friday, May 15, and goes on for 60 hours until 8 AM on Monday, May 18. During this time, they will control all northbound traffic.In the first phase, authorities will close the western part of the EM Bypass under the Chingrighata flyover. In the second phase, they will control traffic on the eastern part of the EM Bypass near the Chingrighata crossing. During that time, traffic will be diverted along different routes.According to the official notification, all northbound vehicles heading towards Salt Lake, Ultadanga, and the airport must use the new diversion road. This road starts from near NS Hotel and goes under the metro viaduct towards Chingrighata.During the first phase, southbound traffic will move as usual. However, for the second phase, police have made special arrangements. They will divert southbound vehicles from the Chingrighata crossing to use a new median cut-out on the western side of the EM Bypass.