'Rs 21,000 For Tiny Leak': Indian Woman Shocked By US Repair Cost Laos Airport Ordeal Goes Viral

Two viral stories involving Indian women abroad have ignited widespread debate online - one over the soaring cost of living in the US and the other over the treatment of Indian travellers in Southeast Asia.

In the first incident, an Indian woman living in the US stunned social media users after revealing she paid $250 (around Rs 21,000) to repair a minor leak at home. The woman, identified as Amrita Singh on Instagram, shared a video documenting the plumbing repair and expressed disbelief at the high labour charges in America.“We paid $250 today to repair a small leak,” she said in the clip, adding,“Labour costs are so expensive here.”

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A post shared by Amrita SinghAmerica (@amrita_life_in_usa)

Comparing the expense with India, she wrote:“India me shayad Rs 500 to 1000 me ho jata... yahan $250,” highlighting how similar repairs back home would cost only a fraction of the amount. The clip quickly resonated with Indians living abroad, many of whom agreed that basic home maintenance in the US can be surprisingly expensive.

Social media reactions poured in soon after. One user commented,“This is so true. Labour is extremely expensive in the US,” while another wrote,“That is why people in the US learn to fix everything themselves.” Others pointed out that salaries in the US are also significantly higher, which influences service costs.

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Meanwhile, another Indian woman traveller sparked outrage online after sharing what she described as a“traumatising” experience at an airport in Laos. Solo traveller Annapurna alleged that airline staff refused to let her board a flight to Cambodia unless she physically showed $400 in cash, despite presenting bank statements and travel history.

In her viral video, she questioned why Indian tourists were not treated“with the same respect” as white travellers and alleged that tourists from India often face additional scrutiny in parts of Southeast Asia. She later clarified that the issue involved airline staff and not immigration authorities, directly blaming Vietnam Airlines for the ordeal.“Vietnam Airlines is solely responsible for the traumatic experience,” she wrote online.

Her account triggered strong reactions online, with several users sharing similar experiences involving extra checks, proof-of-cash demands, and stricter questioning while travelling with Indian passports in Southeast Asia.

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