Africa Steps Into Carbon Market Delivery As Carbon Markets Africa Summit (CMAS) 2026 Heads To Rwanda

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 14, 2026/APO Group/ --

As global carbon markets shift from rule‐setting to real transactions, with Article 6 mechanisms advancing and compliance‐driven demand such as CORSIA coming into sharper focus, attention is turning to where credible supply and policy certainty can be delivered at scale.

For Africa, this marks a transition from carbon market readiness to delivery.

Against this backdrop, the Carbon Markets Africa Summit (CMAS) 2026 will take place from 13–15 October 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda, bringing together policymakers, investors, buyers, project developers and market enablers at a pivotal moment for global carbon markets.

The Summit is delivered with the support of the Ministry of Environment of Rwanda, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and AUDA‐NEPAD, and with support from private sector partners such as SGS and Anthesis.

Rwanda has emerged as one of Africa's most advanced carbon market jurisdictions, with active engagement under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and a strong focus on mobilising climate finance.

“Rwanda has made a deliberate choice to position carbon markets as a tool for climate action, investment mobilisation and long-term development,” said Dr. Bernadette Arakwiye, Minister of Environment, Rwanda.“Hosting CMAS 2026 reflects our commitment to building credible and investable carbon projects that deliver real value for our economy, communities and climate goals.”

At a continental level, carbon markets are increasingly seen as a strategic financing mechanism for development.

“The Summit provides a timely platform for African countries to shape the future of carbon markets in line with the continent's development priorities, and reflects the growing momentum to build credible, high-integrity markets that deliver real value”, said Olufunso Somorin, Regional Principal Officer, Climate Change and Green Growth Programme, African Development Bank.“The Bank remains committed to working with our countries and partners to strengthen the policy, regulatory, and institutional frameworks needed to scale carbon markets, attract investments, and ensure Africa is well-positioned in global carbon markets.”

“As Africa transitions to a low‐carbon economy, the mobilisation of private capital is needed at scale to support climate mitigation activities and build climate‐resilient infrastructure,” said Kumesh Naidoo, Carbon Markets Lead at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).“As a regional DFI, the DBSA recognises the importance of carbon markets as a climate finance tool and has intentionally stepped forward to support their development through carbon financial instruments, capacitation support and the building of a robust carbon project pipeline. Partnering with CMAS 2026 provides the DBSA with a platform to advance these objectives.”

CMAS 2026 is held under the theme:“Africa's Carbon Markets on the Global Stage: Delivering a Strong Pipeline of Projects, Capital and Transactions at Scale”.

As scrutiny on carbon market integrity intensifies, Africa's carbon assets are increasingly viewed as tools for financing development and strengthening economic sovereignty.

“High‐quality carbon markets offer Africa a unique opportunity to translate its vast natural capital into tangible economic value – mobilising finance at scale while empowering countries to pursue development pathways that are both sustainable and sovereign,” said Maxwell Gomera, UNDP Resident Representative in South Africa and Director of the Africa Sustainable Finance Hub.

Designed as a market‐enabling platform, CMAS 2026 focuses on alignment between policy, capital and delivery.

“We are deliberately shifting the focus from readiness to delivery,” said Emmanuelle Nicholls, Group Director: Green Economy at VUKA Group, the Summit organisers.

“CMAS brings policy, capital and projects into the same space to support real transactions and long‐term market credibility.”

The programme includes Article 6 and CORSIA workshops, investor and buyer roundtables, curated project presentations, deal rooms and solution‐labs addressing key bottlenecks such as early‐stage finance, MRV capacity and authorisation in practice. Ministerial roundtable and targeted networking formats support coordination and commercial outcomes.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Media Contact:

Lauren Rose-Innes

Marketing Coordinator

VUKA Group

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Phone: +27 (0) 21 700 3558

About Carbon Markets Africa Summit (CMAS):

The Carbon Markets Africa Summit is Africa's leading platform dedicated to advancing high‐integrity carbon markets across the continent. CMAS convenes governments, developers, investors, buyers and market enablers to translate policy ambition into execution, align capital with credible supply, and strengthen Africa's participation in global carbon markets.

Website: Carbon Markets Africa ( )

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group is a leading platform for convening Africa's green economy, investment, and climate transition communities through high-level summits, industry forums, and strategic convenings, including the Carbon Markets Africa Summit.