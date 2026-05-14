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Report Highlights Persistent Inequality Among UK's 4M Muslims
(MENAFN) A landmark study released Wednesday reveals that Britain's Muslim population has reached 4 million — roughly 6% of the total population — while exposing a two-decade-long stagnation in economic mobility that has left significant portions of the community concentrated in the country's most deprived areas.
The findings come from a sweeping two-volume, 400-page report titled "British Muslims in Numbers," published by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and unveiled at Westminster City Hall. Drawing on the 2021 censuses for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as Scotland's 2022 census, the study tracks demographic, social, and economic trends over the past 20 years.
England is home to the largest share — 3.8 million Muslims — followed by Scotland with 120,000, Wales with 67,000, and Northern Ireland with 11,000. Within England, London alone accounts for 1.3 million Muslims, while Glasgow has 49,000, Cardiff 34,000, and Belfast 5,500.
MCB Secretary General Wajid Akhter described the report's release as well-timed given the political climate following recent local election results.
"This groundbreaking British Muslims in Numbers report has been launched at a critical time post the local election results. The report's rigorous analysis on British Muslims plays a key role in contributing to public policymaking that affects the community, from health to education, employment and civic engagement. We hope this will increase awareness about who British Muslims are within civil society and media," Akhter said.
He added that the findings open the door to broader conversations about diversity, identity, and inclusion.
"This report paints the most accurate and in-depth insight into our community to date, which we hope will reflect the positive contributions British Muslims make and the challenges which remain to be tackled in meeting the needs of 4 million Muslims in the UK, especially given the current political landscape."
Young, Urban, and Increasingly Educated
The report paints a picture of a youthful, ethnically diverse community. Nearly half — 46% — of British Muslims are under 25, compared with 29% of the broader UK population. Muslims account for 10% of all school-age children nationally, yet only 5% of British Muslims are over 65, against a national figure of 19%. Researchers flagged this youth concentration as a potential "demographic dividend" capable of easing pressures from an ageing workforce and labor shortages.
Ethnically, approximately 66% of British Muslims identify as Asian, 11% as Black, and 6% as white.
Educational progress has been notable. Among Muslims aged 16 to 24, the share holding degree-level qualifications doubled — from 11% in 2001 to 21% in 2021. Female employment also climbed over the same period, rising from 20% to 31%, with the report identifying expanded childcare and adult social care provision as key levers for further workforce participation.
Deprivation Unchanged, Glass Ceiling Persists
Despite educational gains, economic inequality has barely shifted. Forty percent of Muslims in England live in the country's 46 most deprived local authority districts — areas that represent just 20% of England's total population — a proportion that has remained static for 20 years. Around 400,000 Muslim children live in districts marked by both high deprivation and high Muslim population density.
While the share of Muslims in higher professional occupations has risen to 6.5%, the figure remains well below the national average of 9% — a gap the report suggests may point to a persistent "glass ceiling."
On health, British Muslims overall reported better-than-average health, largely attributable to their younger age profile. However, older Muslims were found to fare worse than their peers in the general population.
Growing Political Weight
The report also mapped a rapidly expanding electoral footprint. By 2029, the MCB estimates there could be 49 parliamentary constituencies where the Muslim voting-age population exceeds the winning margin from the 2024 general election by at least 10,000 votes — a figure with significant implications for future electoral strategy.
The MCB cautioned, however, against treating British Muslims as a monolithic voting bloc, noting that political priorities within the community remain wide-ranging.
In the report's foreword, Professor Sophie Gilliat-Ray, head of the Islam UK Centre at Cardiff University, offered an unequivocal endorsement.
"As one of the most well-established, reputable and credible organisations representing British Muslims, the Muslim Council of Britain has consistently championed the interests, needs and growth of Muslims in the UK," she wrote.
"No serious academic scholarship takes place about Islam and Muslim communities in Britain without reference to the meticulous research undertaken, such as this groundbreaking insight in the British Muslims in Numbers report. I urge everyone to read it to gain a real understanding of who they are," the professor said.
The findings come from a sweeping two-volume, 400-page report titled "British Muslims in Numbers," published by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and unveiled at Westminster City Hall. Drawing on the 2021 censuses for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as Scotland's 2022 census, the study tracks demographic, social, and economic trends over the past 20 years.
England is home to the largest share — 3.8 million Muslims — followed by Scotland with 120,000, Wales with 67,000, and Northern Ireland with 11,000. Within England, London alone accounts for 1.3 million Muslims, while Glasgow has 49,000, Cardiff 34,000, and Belfast 5,500.
MCB Secretary General Wajid Akhter described the report's release as well-timed given the political climate following recent local election results.
"This groundbreaking British Muslims in Numbers report has been launched at a critical time post the local election results. The report's rigorous analysis on British Muslims plays a key role in contributing to public policymaking that affects the community, from health to education, employment and civic engagement. We hope this will increase awareness about who British Muslims are within civil society and media," Akhter said.
He added that the findings open the door to broader conversations about diversity, identity, and inclusion.
"This report paints the most accurate and in-depth insight into our community to date, which we hope will reflect the positive contributions British Muslims make and the challenges which remain to be tackled in meeting the needs of 4 million Muslims in the UK, especially given the current political landscape."
Young, Urban, and Increasingly Educated
The report paints a picture of a youthful, ethnically diverse community. Nearly half — 46% — of British Muslims are under 25, compared with 29% of the broader UK population. Muslims account for 10% of all school-age children nationally, yet only 5% of British Muslims are over 65, against a national figure of 19%. Researchers flagged this youth concentration as a potential "demographic dividend" capable of easing pressures from an ageing workforce and labor shortages.
Ethnically, approximately 66% of British Muslims identify as Asian, 11% as Black, and 6% as white.
Educational progress has been notable. Among Muslims aged 16 to 24, the share holding degree-level qualifications doubled — from 11% in 2001 to 21% in 2021. Female employment also climbed over the same period, rising from 20% to 31%, with the report identifying expanded childcare and adult social care provision as key levers for further workforce participation.
Deprivation Unchanged, Glass Ceiling Persists
Despite educational gains, economic inequality has barely shifted. Forty percent of Muslims in England live in the country's 46 most deprived local authority districts — areas that represent just 20% of England's total population — a proportion that has remained static for 20 years. Around 400,000 Muslim children live in districts marked by both high deprivation and high Muslim population density.
While the share of Muslims in higher professional occupations has risen to 6.5%, the figure remains well below the national average of 9% — a gap the report suggests may point to a persistent "glass ceiling."
On health, British Muslims overall reported better-than-average health, largely attributable to their younger age profile. However, older Muslims were found to fare worse than their peers in the general population.
Growing Political Weight
The report also mapped a rapidly expanding electoral footprint. By 2029, the MCB estimates there could be 49 parliamentary constituencies where the Muslim voting-age population exceeds the winning margin from the 2024 general election by at least 10,000 votes — a figure with significant implications for future electoral strategy.
The MCB cautioned, however, against treating British Muslims as a monolithic voting bloc, noting that political priorities within the community remain wide-ranging.
In the report's foreword, Professor Sophie Gilliat-Ray, head of the Islam UK Centre at Cardiff University, offered an unequivocal endorsement.
"As one of the most well-established, reputable and credible organisations representing British Muslims, the Muslim Council of Britain has consistently championed the interests, needs and growth of Muslims in the UK," she wrote.
"No serious academic scholarship takes place about Islam and Muslim communities in Britain without reference to the meticulous research undertaken, such as this groundbreaking insight in the British Muslims in Numbers report. I urge everyone to read it to gain a real understanding of who they are," the professor said.
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