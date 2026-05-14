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India, Russia Hold Talks Ahead of BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting
(MENAFN) Senior diplomats from India and Russia met in New Delhi on Wednesday in preparation for an upcoming BRICS foreign ministers’ gathering scheduled to begin Thursday.
India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on social media platform X that he held what he described as a “productive” exchange with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Jaishankar noted that discussions covered multiple dimensions of the India–Russia “special and privileged Strategic Partnership,” including trade, investment, energy cooperation, connectivity, and collaboration in science, technology, and mobility of skilled professionals. He added that broader global and multilateral issues of shared interest were also addressed.
The meeting comes just ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ summit, which India is hosting over Thursday and Friday and will be chaired by Jaishankar.
In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the same gathering.
The diplomatic activity unfolds as US President Donald Trump is visiting Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the Middle East conflict and ongoing fragile ceasefire among the key issues expected to shape broader international discussions.
India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on social media platform X that he held what he described as a “productive” exchange with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Jaishankar noted that discussions covered multiple dimensions of the India–Russia “special and privileged Strategic Partnership,” including trade, investment, energy cooperation, connectivity, and collaboration in science, technology, and mobility of skilled professionals. He added that broader global and multilateral issues of shared interest were also addressed.
The meeting comes just ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ summit, which India is hosting over Thursday and Friday and will be chaired by Jaishankar.
In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the same gathering.
The diplomatic activity unfolds as US President Donald Trump is visiting Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the Middle East conflict and ongoing fragile ceasefire among the key issues expected to shape broader international discussions.
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