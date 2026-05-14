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US Senate Announces Kevin Warsh as New Federal Reserve Chair
(MENAFN) The US Senate has confirmed Kevin Warsh as the new chair of the Federal Reserve, handing him a four-year term at the head of the US central bank during a period of intense debate over interest rates and the institution’s independence.
Lawmakers voted 54–45 to approve his appointment as chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, formally placing him in one of the most influential economic positions in the country.
The confirmation followed a separate vote a day earlier that installed Warsh as a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors for a 14-year term. He will now replace Jerome Powell, whose tenure as chair is set to conclude this week.
Warsh’s advancement came after approval from the Senate Banking Committee last week in a closely divided 13–11 vote along party lines, following a shift in position by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who had initially opposed moving the nomination forward.
Tillis had previously warned he would block progress on Warsh’s nomination unless the Justice Department concluded its investigation into Powell, which centered on renovations and alleged cost overruns at the Federal Reserve’s Washington headquarters.
The Justice Department later ended its inquiry and referred the matter to Federal Reserve Inspector General Michael Horowitz for review, clearing the way for the nomination to advance.
The move also comes amid broader political attention from President Donald Trump, who nominated Warsh as part of a wider push to reshape leadership at the central bank.
Lawmakers voted 54–45 to approve his appointment as chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, formally placing him in one of the most influential economic positions in the country.
The confirmation followed a separate vote a day earlier that installed Warsh as a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors for a 14-year term. He will now replace Jerome Powell, whose tenure as chair is set to conclude this week.
Warsh’s advancement came after approval from the Senate Banking Committee last week in a closely divided 13–11 vote along party lines, following a shift in position by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who had initially opposed moving the nomination forward.
Tillis had previously warned he would block progress on Warsh’s nomination unless the Justice Department concluded its investigation into Powell, which centered on renovations and alleged cost overruns at the Federal Reserve’s Washington headquarters.
The Justice Department later ended its inquiry and referred the matter to Federal Reserve Inspector General Michael Horowitz for review, clearing the way for the nomination to advance.
The move also comes amid broader political attention from President Donald Trump, who nominated Warsh as part of a wider push to reshape leadership at the central bank.
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