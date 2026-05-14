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Iran Demands Release of Citizens After Kuwait Boat Incident Accusation
(MENAFN) Iran has accused Kuwait of carrying out an unlawful attack on an Iranian vessel and detaining four Iranian nationals in the Gulf, demanding their immediate release, according to Iranian officials.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X that the incident involved the use of force against an Iranian boat operating near an island allegedly used by the United States for operations against Iran.
"This illegal act took place near island used by the US to attack Iran,” Araghchi said on US social media company X.
He added that Tehran is demanding the “immediate release” of its citizens and reserves the right to respond to the incident.
On Tuesday, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry announced that four individuals linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were arrested while attempting to enter Kuwaiti territory by sea.
The episode comes amid heightened regional tensions that have intensified since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which prompted Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned partners in the Gulf and contributed to disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Although a ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a long-term settlement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed deadline.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X that the incident involved the use of force against an Iranian boat operating near an island allegedly used by the United States for operations against Iran.
"This illegal act took place near island used by the US to attack Iran,” Araghchi said on US social media company X.
He added that Tehran is demanding the “immediate release” of its citizens and reserves the right to respond to the incident.
On Tuesday, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry announced that four individuals linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were arrested while attempting to enter Kuwaiti territory by sea.
The episode comes amid heightened regional tensions that have intensified since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which prompted Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned partners in the Gulf and contributed to disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Although a ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a long-term settlement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed deadline.
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