403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Moves to Reintroduce Nuclear Power with New Legal Framework
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced that her government is preparing to approve a regulatory framework this summer aimed at restarting nuclear power production, signaling a major shift in the country’s long-standing energy policy.
The plan would mark Italy’s return to nuclear energy decades after it was phased out following a nationwide referendum held in the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster.
Under the proposed strategy, nuclear power would be reintroduced through advanced small modular reactors designed and developed by private-sector companies. The government intends to move forward with enabling legislation later this year to support the rollout of the program.
Officials say the initiative is intended to improve Italy’s energy independence and reduce electricity costs, particularly as the country faces economic pressure linked to global instability.
Meloni has also linked the energy policy shift to wider geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing war involving Iran, arguing that such conflicts are contributing to rising energy prices and placing additional strain on the national economy.
The plan would mark Italy’s return to nuclear energy decades after it was phased out following a nationwide referendum held in the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster.
Under the proposed strategy, nuclear power would be reintroduced through advanced small modular reactors designed and developed by private-sector companies. The government intends to move forward with enabling legislation later this year to support the rollout of the program.
Officials say the initiative is intended to improve Italy’s energy independence and reduce electricity costs, particularly as the country faces economic pressure linked to global instability.
Meloni has also linked the energy policy shift to wider geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing war involving Iran, arguing that such conflicts are contributing to rising energy prices and placing additional strain on the national economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment