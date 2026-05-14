403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SoftBank Reports USD46B Vision Fund Windfall on OpenAI's Rise
(MENAFN) Japanese technology investment giant SoftBank Group reported a staggering $46 billion annual gain at its Vision Fund, powered almost entirely by a soaring valuation of its stake in OpenAI — the most dramatic vindication yet of the conglomerate's all-in bet on artificial intelligence.
SoftBank disclosed that gains from its investment in the ChatGPT developer alone reached $45 billion over the fiscal year ended March, following the group's deployment of more than $30 billion into the US artificial intelligence powerhouse.
The final quarter told a similarly lopsided story. The Vision Fund logged roughly $20 billion in gains between January and March, with OpenAI accounting for nearly the entire increase. Other portfolio holdings — including South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang, Chinese ride-hailing firm DiDi Global, and Swedish fintech firm Klarna — posted losses over the same period.
SoftBank's total commitment to OpenAI now stands at more than $60 billion, a figure that would hand the Japanese group approximately 13% ownership of the company, as disclosed in February. More than half of that sum has already been deployed. In March, OpenAI closed a SoftBank-co-led funding round that valued the AI firm at $852 billion, even as competitive pressure mounts from rivals including Google and Anthropic.
To help bankroll the OpenAI push, SoftBank has been trimming positions in other holdings, offloading stakes in T-Mobile and Nvidia, among others. Those disposals and related investments generated 218.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in gains during the fiscal year.
The picture outside the Vision Fund, however, was considerably less flattering. Stripping out the fund's contribution, SoftBank recorded an investment loss of $3 billion, weighed down by currency headwinds and operating expenses.
On the earnings call, SoftBank Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto struck a measured tone, emphasizing fiscal discipline and pointing to the group's $22.2 billion cash reserve — sufficient, he said, to cover more than two years of bond repayments.
At the consolidated level, SoftBank Group reported a net profit of $31.7 billion for the full fiscal year, underpinned by the Vision Fund's outsized gains and steady contributions from its core telecommunications operations.
SoftBank disclosed that gains from its investment in the ChatGPT developer alone reached $45 billion over the fiscal year ended March, following the group's deployment of more than $30 billion into the US artificial intelligence powerhouse.
The final quarter told a similarly lopsided story. The Vision Fund logged roughly $20 billion in gains between January and March, with OpenAI accounting for nearly the entire increase. Other portfolio holdings — including South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang, Chinese ride-hailing firm DiDi Global, and Swedish fintech firm Klarna — posted losses over the same period.
SoftBank's total commitment to OpenAI now stands at more than $60 billion, a figure that would hand the Japanese group approximately 13% ownership of the company, as disclosed in February. More than half of that sum has already been deployed. In March, OpenAI closed a SoftBank-co-led funding round that valued the AI firm at $852 billion, even as competitive pressure mounts from rivals including Google and Anthropic.
To help bankroll the OpenAI push, SoftBank has been trimming positions in other holdings, offloading stakes in T-Mobile and Nvidia, among others. Those disposals and related investments generated 218.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in gains during the fiscal year.
The picture outside the Vision Fund, however, was considerably less flattering. Stripping out the fund's contribution, SoftBank recorded an investment loss of $3 billion, weighed down by currency headwinds and operating expenses.
On the earnings call, SoftBank Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto struck a measured tone, emphasizing fiscal discipline and pointing to the group's $22.2 billion cash reserve — sufficient, he said, to cover more than two years of bond repayments.
At the consolidated level, SoftBank Group reported a net profit of $31.7 billion for the full fiscal year, underpinned by the Vision Fund's outsized gains and steady contributions from its core telecommunications operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment