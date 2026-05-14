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Bipartisan Senate Vote Advances Bid to Limit Trump’s War Powers Over Iran
(MENAFN) Three Republican senators have joined Democratic lawmakers in a rare bipartisan move aimed at advancing a resolution that would restrict the authority of President Donald Trump to carry out military operations against Iran without explicit approval from Congress.
Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Rand Paul voted alongside nearly all Democratic senators to move forward with a procedural step allowing the war powers resolution—introduced by Jeff Merkley—to be brought out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
However, the effort ultimately fell short in a tight 49–50 vote, failing to advance.
Most Democrats supported the motion, with the only exception being John Fetterman, who opposed moving the measure forward. On the Republican side, Pete Ricketts did not participate in the vote.
The vote marked the seventh time lawmakers have attempted to rein in presidential war-making powers during ongoing tensions involving Iran, as debate continues in Washington over executive authority in foreign military action.
The political dispute unfolds against a backdrop of heightened regional instability following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which triggered Iranian retaliatory actions targeting Israeli territory and American-aligned interests in the Gulf, along with disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Rand Paul voted alongside nearly all Democratic senators to move forward with a procedural step allowing the war powers resolution—introduced by Jeff Merkley—to be brought out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
However, the effort ultimately fell short in a tight 49–50 vote, failing to advance.
Most Democrats supported the motion, with the only exception being John Fetterman, who opposed moving the measure forward. On the Republican side, Pete Ricketts did not participate in the vote.
The vote marked the seventh time lawmakers have attempted to rein in presidential war-making powers during ongoing tensions involving Iran, as debate continues in Washington over executive authority in foreign military action.
The political dispute unfolds against a backdrop of heightened regional instability following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which triggered Iranian retaliatory actions targeting Israeli territory and American-aligned interests in the Gulf, along with disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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