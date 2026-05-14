'Golmaal': Rohit Shetty Recreates Iconic Scene Nearly 20 Years Later

There was a time when four jobless boys, a blind couple, a runaway car and one iconic character named 'Vasooli Bhai' had moviegoers laughing non-stop in theatres. Back in 2006, 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' arrived in cinemas without massive expectations. However, what followed was something nobody really saw coming. The comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty and led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi slowly became one of Bollywood's most loved comedy entertainers. The film's quirky humour, chaotic situations and one-liners connected instantly with audiences. Supporting actors including Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Mukherjee and Mukesh Tiwari added even more madness to the story, making the film evergreen for an entire generation of viewers.

Rohit Shetty Sparks Nostalgia with Recreated Scene

Now, nearly 20 years later, Rohit Shetty has once again sent fans into nostalgia mode. The filmmaker, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a special video recreating one of the funniest and viral moments from the original film. On Thursday, the filmmaker shared a special video on Instagram recreating one of the funniest moments from the original film. The clip paired footage from 2006 with scenes recreated in 2026, which instantly brought back memories for longtime fans of the franchise. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

The recreated scene featured the iconic sequence where Arshad Warsi's character Madhav and Sharman Joshi's character Laxman are seen speeding away in a race car while dramatically waving at people around them. What made the scene legendary back then was Sharman Joshi hilariously disguised as a woman during the chase. The scene remains one of the most talked-about comedy moments from the film and continues to trend as a viral meme online.

The new video recreated the sequence almost frame-by-frame, smoothly transitioning between the old footage and the newly shot visuals.

Fans Relive 'Happy Days'

Fans flooded the comments section soon after the clip was posted, with many calling it a "childhood memory" and others saying the video instantly took them back to simpler days. Along with the video, Rohit added a caption that read, "Driving down the memory lane! How old were you when you watched the first Golmaal? We promise you'll relive those happy days very soon... filming in progress."

Actor Arshad Warsi also shared the video and celebrated the franchise's long journey. Reflecting on the film's lasting popularity, he wrote, "20 years and nothing has changed, Golmaal will keep entertaining you..."

What's Next for the Golmaal Franchise?

After the success of 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited,' the franchise expanded with 'Golmaal Returns,' 'Golmaal 3' and 'Golmaal Again.' While the storyline for the upcoming fifth instalment remains under wraps, Shetty recently confirmed that Akshay Kumar will also play a key role in the upcoming film. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)