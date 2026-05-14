Raipur: Panic Buying Causes Fuel Shortage, Long Queues At Petrol Pumps

After the Prime Minister issued guidelines regarding the conservation of fuel by using public transport more, there has been an increasing activity and concern regarding the supply of petrol and diesel in recent days in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Long queues are being seen at several petrol pumps across the city, while some pumps have also been temporarily shut due to a shortage of fuel.

Panic Buying Blamed for Shortages

Prashant Sahu, a petrol pump manager, said that there is no reason to panic, but due to rumours and panic buying, people are filling more fuel than required. As a result, there has been a sudden rise in crowds at petrol pumps during morning and evening hours over the past two to three days.

The petrol pump manager said, "We are continuously in touch with the petrol depot, advance payments and bookings are also being made, but sometimes it takes two to three days for the supply to arrive. Because of this, temporary issues are being seen at some places."

Customer Concerns Mount

Customers said that they have come to fill petrol, but at some locations there is excessive crowding due to panic. They added that the situation was normal earlier, and just two to three days ago, they were able to refuel easily, but recently the crowd has increased significantly.

A customer shared that due to panic, many people are coming to petrol pumps and filling more fuel than needed. They fear that petrol supply might stop, although this has not happened so far. He added that at every petrol pump they visit, petrol is still available.

Union Minister Assures Stable Fuel Supply Nationally

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said India ensured stable fuel prices and uninterrupted energy supplies despite global disruptions and rising crude oil prices while significantly boosting domestic LPG production to meet growing demand.

Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Puri highlighted India's resilience in handling global energy shocks through strong policy coordination and effective supply management.

"At a time of global supply shocks and rising crude prices, India ensured seamless availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG across the country, with no reports of shortages. Despite sharp global volatility, fuel prices have largely remained unchanged since 2022, reflecting strong policy coordination and effective supply management," the minister said.

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