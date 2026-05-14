VD Satheesan Is New Keralam CM, Promises Good Governance For Youth

Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan promised good governance, focused on building a new Keralam for the youths without any compromises, after he was selected as the Legislative Party leader.

Speaking with ANI, Satheesan expressed his gratitude to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other party leadership for the opportunity.

"I express my gratitude. I'm very grateful to the AICC leadership because our CLP adopted a resolution entrusting the Congress President to make a decision. Congress President, having a discussion with Rahul ji, Priyanka ji and all other leaders, has taken a decision. I dedicate this Chief Ministership to the people of Keralam," Satheesan told ANI.

"We have offered many things to the people. We have to make changes. We have to start a new era. I promise to the people of Keralam that there should be a new Keralam for the youngsters, those who are coming up, the next generation. We are going to change the definition of political work. I hope that political work should be a dedication to the people to change their living standard, and for the work for the people on the sidelines. We promise good governance, no compromise," he added.

A Call for Collective Effort

Shortly after the announcement of Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader, he also addressed a press conference in which he said that he would take into confidence senior Congress leaders and candidates for the top post, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

Satheesan said, "I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence. I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it."

Next Steps and Challenges Ahead

He added that the Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, following a Legislative Party meeting, to claim the stake and form the UDF government in the state. Looking forward to the UDF governance in Keralam, Satheesan flagged the fiscal situation of the state.

"There will be a new era, a new Kerala. We know the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable. We are hopeful that we can change everything. All AICC leaders called me and congratulated me," he said.

The Road to Chief Ministership

With the announcement, Congress will proceed to form the government in the state, ending days of speculation as the top leaders tussled among themselves for the post. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala were the other leaders in the fray for the state's top post.

Satheesan served as the Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly before the UDF's decisive victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly. (ANI)

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