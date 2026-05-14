LG Sandhu Urges Delhi Universities To Skill Students For Employability

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who recently chaired an interactive agenda setting meeting, with the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Universities and Institutions of higher learning of the GNCTD, stressed on strong and seamless inter-linkages between the academia, society, government and the industry, that aimed at skilling and making graduates employable and entrepreneurs.

According to Officials of the Higher Education Department and Universities, the LG, who is also the Chancellor of these Universities and Institutions, at the outset advised that the students be sensitised towards the austerity measures required to be adopted vis-a-vis saving of fossil fuel, etc., by using public transport and car-pooling instead of private vehicles.

These, about three lakh students, could become ambassadors who could, apart from sensitising their families, also influence peer behaviour amongst their friends and social circles. The students should also be sensitised and gotten involved in issues like women's safety, Decongesting traffic, Green Delhi and Urban stability.

The students should also be sensitised and gotten involved in issues like Women's safety, Decongesting traffic, Green Delhi & Urban stability, Water Conservation and ground water recharge, Universities- Contribution to Society at large and Waste Management, according to the officials.

The LG underlined that Universities and Institutions could, and should, become vehicles of the 'Delhi Behavioural Change Mission'.

Apart from these, the main issues discussed and directions given thereto are listed below:

Air Quality & Environment

Delhi consistently records among the worst air quality globally. Universities must undertake collaborative research on pollution sources, mitigation technologies, green urban planning, and public health impacts of poor air quality.

Urban Water Supply & Sanitation

Research on equitable water distribution, groundwater depletion, Yamuna riverfront rejuvenation, and solid/liquid waste management for Delhi's rapidly growing urban population.

Traffic & Urban Mobility

Data-driven research on traffic decongestion, last-mile connectivity, electric vehicle adoption, and intelligent transport systems for Delhi's congested road network.

Mental Health & Well-being

Delhi's dense urban population faces growing mental health challenges. Universities with medical and psychology faculties must lead research and outreach on stress, addiction, and youth mental health.

Urban Poverty & Informal Economy

Research on livelihood opportunities, skill gaps, and social security for Delhi's large informal workforce, migrants, and slum populations.

Disaster Risk & Resilience

Given Delhi's seismic vulnerability and recurring flood events, universities should conduct risk assessments and develop community resilience frameworks.

Public Health & Disease Surveillance

Post-COVID, universities must build capacity for real-time disease surveillance, epidemic preparedness, and healthcare accessibility research in collaboration with Delhi health authorities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)