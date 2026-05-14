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Lebanese Efforts Seek to Curb Israeli Escalation Before Washington Talks
(MENAFN) A senior Lebanese source said that diplomatic and political contacts are currently ongoing in an effort to stop the recent Israeli escalation in Lebanon, coinciding with preparations for a third round of talks scheduled in Washington between Beirut and Tel Aviv.
According to the same source, discussions are focusing on securing guarantees for a truce as various parties continue to engage in negotiations over the situation.
“There are demands for truce guarantees, and the issue is being discussed among the relevant parties,” the source said.
The source added that there is cautious optimism regarding the direction of talks, stating that “things will proceed well, despite the ongoing field escalation.”
Meanwhile, violence on the ground has continued to intensify. On Wednesday alone, at least 15 people were killed, including two children, and several others were injured across 64 separate incidents in Lebanon. The attacks included airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground operations, which are described as further breaches of the truce announced on April 17 and intended to last until May 17.
Earlier rounds of discussions between Lebanon and Israel were held in Washington on April 14 and April 23, forming part of preliminary steps toward broader peace negotiations.
Israel has also continued an expanded military campaign in Lebanon since March 2, with official Lebanese figures reporting 2,896 people killed, 8,824 wounded, and more than 1.6 million displaced as a result.
According to the same source, discussions are focusing on securing guarantees for a truce as various parties continue to engage in negotiations over the situation.
“There are demands for truce guarantees, and the issue is being discussed among the relevant parties,” the source said.
The source added that there is cautious optimism regarding the direction of talks, stating that “things will proceed well, despite the ongoing field escalation.”
Meanwhile, violence on the ground has continued to intensify. On Wednesday alone, at least 15 people were killed, including two children, and several others were injured across 64 separate incidents in Lebanon. The attacks included airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground operations, which are described as further breaches of the truce announced on April 17 and intended to last until May 17.
Earlier rounds of discussions between Lebanon and Israel were held in Washington on April 14 and April 23, forming part of preliminary steps toward broader peace negotiations.
Israel has also continued an expanded military campaign in Lebanon since March 2, with official Lebanese figures reporting 2,896 people killed, 8,824 wounded, and more than 1.6 million displaced as a result.
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